1 transported after tractor-trailer smashes into wall surrounding SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-wheeler smashed into a wall surrounding a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 127th Avenue and 51st Street shortly before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where the front of the 18-wheeler could be seen past the wall and in the backyard of the home.

The truck belongs to an Action Sod company.

One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Their condition remains unknown.

Several police cruisers could be seen blocking off the roadway surrounding the crash.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the area has cleared.

