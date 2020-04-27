1 transported after SUV rolls over on northbound I-95 in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person had to be taken to the hospital following a rollover crash involving an SUV on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Miami Gardens Drive at around 3:45 p.m., Monday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the silver SUV could be seen resting on its roof.

Fire officials said the person was transported as a trauma alert to Aventura Hospital.

Aerial footage showed that all northbound lanes were closed while troopers investigated the crash, but they have since reopened.

