1 transported after SUV crashes into Miami Gardens cellphone store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a person to the hospital after an SUV made a smashing stop into a Metro PCS store in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 166th Street and 27th Avenue just before 11 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where a white SUV with two doors open could be seen stopped in front of the business. Debris could also be seen scattered on the ground.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

