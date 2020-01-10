1 transported after shooting near Virginia Gardens Pizza Hut

VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim had to be transported to the hospital after a shooting near a Pizza Hut in Virginia Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the restaurant along Northwest 36th Street near 57th Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Friday.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where multiple police cruisers could be seen in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Aerial footage also showed crime scene tape blocking off the entrances to the restaurant.

Detectives could also be seen searching a hotel near the restaurant for evidence.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.