1 transported after shooting near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – One victim has been transported to the hospital after a shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue crews responded to a call about a shooting near a Checkers located along Northwest 27th Avenue and West Broward Boulevard at around 12:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said a victim with a gunshot wound was located in the area and transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The exact location of where the shooting took place remains unknown.

