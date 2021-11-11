MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after his SUV was shot up in Miami Gardens.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at Northwest 183rd Street and Second Avenue.

The streets were blocked off for sometime while investigators worked the scene. The road reopened just after 10 p.m.

During the investigation, the SUV could be seen riddled with bullet holes on the driver’s side.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital in unknown condition.

There are no details yet on the whereabouts of the shooter.

