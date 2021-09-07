LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is currently underway in Lauderhill.

The shooting took place outside a 24-hour convenience store at Northwest 19th Street near State Road 7, overnight on Tuesday.

Witnesses describe the incident as a scuffle gone wrong.

They said a man was leaving the store when another man randomly attacked him.

The man being attacked went into his white van and the alleged attacker followed him into the van.

The owner of the van then fired one shot.

One person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.