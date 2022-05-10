MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire following a fiery accident in Miami Gardens.

Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 27th Avenue near the Palmetto Expressway, just after 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a semitruck and another vehicle collided and both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

7News cameras captured the high flames billowing from the vehicles.

The back of the burnt semitruck had palettes of fish in it.

The condition of the truck driver remains unknown. The other driver was transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters have returned to the scene for a third time as the fire continues to reignite.

All lanes of Northwest 27th Avenue have been closed to traffic. Northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway up to 163rd Street have been closed to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

