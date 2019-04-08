1 transported after rollover crash on Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim in a rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade had been transported to the hospital, after the driver’s SUV ended up crashing into a guardrail and crossing into oncoming traffic on the Florida Turnpike.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on the turnpike and Northwest 57th Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the silver SUV could be seen in the westbound lanes when the driver was said to have been in the eastbound lanes before losing control of the vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are currently investigating the crash, which is blocking one lane.

The victim is said to have suffered minor injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy delays.

