1 transported after rollover crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim in a rollover crash in Sunrise had to be transported to the hospital.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Nob Hill Road and Sunrise Lakes Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Sunrise Police officials said one of the vehicles rolled over while the other wound up pinned against a wall.

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

