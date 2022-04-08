MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after a rollover crash in Miramar.

The crash happened near Palm Avenue and Pembroke Road, Friday morning.

One vehicle was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Palm Avenue when another vehicle traveling westbound went into the eastbound lanes and struck the vehicle, according to police.

The collision resulted in one vehicle rolling over.

One driver was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.