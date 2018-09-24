1 transported after railing from Miami building falls off

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker was injured after the balcony railing from a building under construction fell.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Virginia Street and Oak Avenue after a railing from an eight story building came crashing down, Monday.

The building was undergoing renovations.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene. Cameras captured the building with the railing and part of the roof structure missing.

Cinder blocks could also be seen on the balcony area, as well. It remains unclear if the broken cinder blocks were part of the construction or part of the railing crash.

A debris chute, along with other debris, fell down. Officials said the weight of the chute caused the collapse.

The 25-year-old construction worker was inside the dumpster at the time of the collapse.

He had nowhere to go, so he crouched down and put his hands over his head for protection. The debris did not crush him, and he’s said to be OK.

A crane that was at another construction site nearby was used by first responders to free the worker trapped inside the dumpster.

They managed to get the debris out of the way for him to get out, and he was transported to the hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.