1 transported after possible electrocution at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have transported one victim to the hospital after a medical emergency at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the airport just after 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several fire rescue crew members and Miami-Dade Police officers could be seen near a United plane.

Officials said the call came in as a possible electrocution related to power.

One victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

