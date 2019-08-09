1 transported after possible drowning at Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a possible drowning at Haulover Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located near Haulover Park and Collins Avenue at approximately 10:20 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where crews could be seen wheeling the victim into a rescue unit.

It is unknown what condition the victim is in.

