1 transported after police respond to welfare check in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A person had to be taken to the hospital following a welfare check at a Pembroke Pines home.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene inside the Estancia Community, along the 300 block of Southwest 191st Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert, but they did not elaborate on the person’s injuries.

Police do not believe the incident was a shooting, but they are continuing their investigation.

