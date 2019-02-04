1 transported after plane has smoke in cockpit at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital after reports of smoke in the cockpit of an American Airlines plane.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, at around 9 a.m. units responded to the call at Miami International Airport.

There was a total of six patients evaluated on scene, one of which was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The flight was said to be on its way to Newark, New Jersey but had to return back to the gate at MIA.

The cause of the smoke is yet to be determined.

