NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a house fire in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home near Northwest 120th Terrace near First Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Rescue officials said one victim was transported in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

