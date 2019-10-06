1 transported after nearly drowning at Bal Harbour Beach

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A patient was transported to the hospital after nearly drowning at a Bal Harbour beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the 9600 block of Collins Avenue at around noon, Sunday.

According to fire officials, Martin Aguilera, a good Samaritan, pulled the patient from the water.

Aguilera was a Sunny Isles Beach Ocean Rescue member and helped perform CPR on the victim. He said he was in the right place at the right time.

Paramedics transported one patient to Mount Sinai Medical Center in unknown condition.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.