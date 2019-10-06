1 transported after nearly drowning at Bal Harbour beach; police investigating unrelated drowning

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A patient was transported to the hospital after nearly drowning at a Bal Harbour beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the 9600 block of Collins Avenue at around noon, Sunday.

According to fire officials, Martin Aguilera, a good Samaritan, pulled the patient from the water.

Aguilera helped perform CPR on the victim. He said he was in the right place at the right time.

“He was facing down, so I just left everything at the beach and get into the water to try to save him,” Aguilera said.

Paramedics transported one patient to Mount Sinai Medical Center in unknown condition.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Police said — in an unrelated case — a drowning is under investigation in the same area.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.