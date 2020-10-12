2 transported after near drowning at Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two victims are have been transported to the hospital after a near drowning at Haulover Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just west of the Haulover sandbar at around 2:17 p.m., Monday.

Rescue officials said two victims were transported to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

One of the victims was trying to assist the other who was nearly drowning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.