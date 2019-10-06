1 transported after multi-vehicle crash, vehicle striking Margate home

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash that led to one car striking and causing damage to a home in Margate.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 6000 block of Southgate Boulevard, Sunday.

According to fire officials, five vehicles were involved in a crash, and one of the vehicles struck a nearby home, which caused significant damage.

Paramedics transported one victim to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

Photos from the scene showed a silver sedan with heavy front-end damage resting against a hole in the front of the home caused by the impact of the collision.

Fire officials said a city building official has been notified to inspect the stability of the home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

