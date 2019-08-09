1 transported after MDFR responds to cruise ship near Government Cut

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews transported an elderly person to the hospital after responding to a cruise ship near Government Cut.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a medical call about seven and a half miles southeast of Government Cut on Thursday night.

Crew members brought the patient on board their fireboat and transported them to PortMiami.

Once the victim was at the port, rescue crews transported them to a local area hospital in unknown condition.

