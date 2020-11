OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews extinguished a fire that broke out at an Opa-Locka restaurant.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a grease fire at Snappers near Northwest 22nd Avenue and State Highway 9, Monday night.

Officials said someone, possibly a cook, was burned.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

