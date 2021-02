FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A building caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

The fire broke out at a warehouse along West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 10th Terrace, just after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

One person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.