1 transported after fire erupts in Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim was transported after a fire erupted in a Miami Gardens home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are currently on scene working to put out the flames.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene near 34th Avenue and 174th Street, just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house.

Miami Gardens Police have blocked roads in the area as six rescue crews work to control the fire.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF NW 174th St/NW 34th Ave. as @MiamiDadeFire battles residential fire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

One pediatric patient was said to be treated on scene.

