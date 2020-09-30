1 transported after falling from 2-story building in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - One worker has been transported to the hospital after falling off a roof in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 2000 block of Northwest 59th Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

In a tweet posted by the fire department, officials said a construction worker fell from a two-story roof.

#BreakingNews #Lauderhill units on scene of a construction worker that fell from a two story roof near the 2000 block & NW 59th Ave. Patient being transported to @BrowardHealth in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/P5ZcOJDXda — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) September 30, 2020

The victim is being transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.