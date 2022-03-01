WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after an explosion in Wilton Manors.

Just after noon on Tuesday, 7SkyForce hovered over a condo building, located along North Andrews Drive, where the second-floor windows could be seen open, broken and hanging off their hinges.

Construction work was underway in the back area of building A when the explosion took place.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and assessed the damage.

One worker was transported to the hospital with burns.

It remains unclear what exactly caused the explosion.

