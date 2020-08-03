1 transported after crash involving jackknifed tractor-trailer in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer in Deerfield Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Hillsboro Boulevard at around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where crews could be seen near the tractor-trailer stopped along a damaged concrete wall.

Just a few feet away from the tractor-trailer, along the southbound lanes of I-95, a black sedan could be seen stopped on top of the temporary median.

The driver of the sedan was transported to Broward Health North with minor injuries.

Less than a mile away in Boca Raton, another crash occurred.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash just past 18th Street.

Aerial views showed a box truck behind a black vehicle being set up to be towed away from the scene.

Drivers in the area should expect heavy delays as crews work to clear both crash scenes.

