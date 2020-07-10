1 transported after crash involving dump truck in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver has been transported to the hospital after a crash involving a dump truck in Sunrise.

Sunrise Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes of West Oakland Park Boulevard near Northwest 115th Avenue, Friday morning.

Officials said the driver of the dump truck crashed into a vehicle making a U-turn, lost control and plowed into a bus stop.

There were no individuals at the bus stop when the crash occurred.

The driver of the vehicle that was making the U-turn was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Rescue officials said the injuries are not life-threatening though.

Sunrise Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.