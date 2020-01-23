1 transported after crash in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a crash in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at a ramp from the Palmetto Expressway to the Dolphin Expressway, just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

FHP officials said one of the vehicles hit a guardrail and crashed into the other vehicle.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the two damaged vehicles could be seen on the side of the road. A piece of the damaged guardrail and a sign could also be seen on the road.

MDFR officials said one victim was transported to the scene as a trauma alert, while FHP officials added that the victim possibly suffered a broken arm.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.