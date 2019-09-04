1 transported after crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 137th Avenue and Killian Parkway just after 8 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue crews transported one person to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Authorities said the crash involved two cars.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a black sedan could be seen crashed into a shrub. A white vehicle could also be seen next to the crashed car.

A child in one of the cars was cut on the forehead but it is unclear if they were transported.

