1 transported after crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been transported to the hospital following a crash in Oakland Park.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on Interstate 95 just south of Commercial Boulevard just before 11 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said a blue Mustang slammed into a red SUV.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

All northbound lanes were shut down causing heavy delays in traffic but the scene has since been cleared.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.