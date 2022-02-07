NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after a car was engulfed in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened along Northwest Sixth Street, Monday morning.

A car could be seen on the sidewalk flipped on its side.

The car was charred from a fire.

Witnesses said the driver ran a red light and ended up on the sidewalk.

Northwest Sixth Street has been closed to traffic until the scene has cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

