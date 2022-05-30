NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a car that ended up in a small lake in North Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near Sierra Drive, at around 11 p.m., Sunday.

Divers were called out to search for a driver or passenger. They found one person.

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

Crews are still working on pulling the car from the water.

