MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a Brightline train collided with a car in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along North Miami Avenue and 20th Street, Thursday morning.

A picture provided to 7News showed police near a white sedan involved in the crash.

Officials said one person inside of the car was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital while another occupant was able to get out of the vehicle before the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

