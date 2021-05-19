1 transported after accident along I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been transported after a crash along Interstate 95.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the northbound express lanes of I-95 near 103rd Street, just before 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Tesla collided in the back of a road ranger. Two rangers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Both rangers were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

It remains unclear if the vehicle was in autopilot at the time of the crash.

The car was towed from the scene just after 7 a.m.

