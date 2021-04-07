1 transported, 1 injured after electrical explosion at Fort Lauderdale construction site

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction accident caused an electrical explosion that landed a worker in the hospital and another injured.

The crew was working on a building along Himmarshee Street in Fort Lauderdale when they came in contact with a live line on Wednesday.

Chunks of asphalt could be seen scattered across the street.

“It was like a really loud explosion, and then some guy fell on the ground and yelled really loud,” said witness Misty Collier. “We all kind of got up to see, to make sure someone was calling someone.”

Collier’s car was parked just feet from the explosion. Her back windshield was shattered.

“All the asphalt and stuff that was under the crane just blew up,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said it was fortunate that more people were not injured.

They also said if it hadn’t been for a nearby police officer, the injured man could have been much worse.

“He got out of his patrol car, came over to rescue the individual that had fallen, had been electrocuted next to the crane,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. “He assisted that individual getting them across the street.”

The man being transported to the hospital was alert and talking at the time. He is expected to be OK.

Florida Power and Light crews are on the scene working to fix the damage.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

