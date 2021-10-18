FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple South Florida schools have become the target of social media threats and at least one person has been arrested in connection to them.

At least four Broward County schools have become the target of school shooting threats over the weekend.

One Instagram post threatened a shooting at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The post read in part, “Its [sic] going to be a school shooting at the school Monday” and “I’m tired of u [sic] guys bullying me. I’m going to shoot every one [sic] in my way.”

Another post made a threat to shoot up Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale on Monday as well.

The post read in part, “hope y’all die I’m [sic] shoot 7 teachers every last security guard and 20 students and principal.”

Threats were also made to Piper High School in Sunrise and William Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale.

Over the weekend, parents and guardians received a text from Broward County Public Schools reading, “We are aware of a school threat on social media. District staff and law enforcement are investigating.”

Miramar Police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old sophomore from South Plantation High School.

According to police, the teen created a copycat threat of conducting a mass shooting at Miramar High School as a “joke.”

BCPS also released a statement Monday morning reading in part, “Law enforcement is working closely with the district’s special investigative unit to identify those responsible and are taking additional security measures at schools to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

