1 taken to hospital following Coconut Creek crash

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to hospital following an accident in Coconut Creek.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lyons Road and Atlantic Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Charger struck a tractor trailer from behind.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital and the other driver was checked out on scene.

The cause of the accident is now under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.