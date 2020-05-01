1 taken to hospital following carbon monoxide exposure in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 3400 block of Northwest 36th Street, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

A total of three people told fire rescue crews they were not feeling well.

Crews have since cleared the scene.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.