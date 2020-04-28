1 taken to hospital following boating incident near Bay Harbor Islands

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person had to be taken to the hospital following a boating incident near Bay Harbor Islands.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a distress call on Tuesday after someone was injured in the water, possibly by a boat.

Rescue crews, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, rushed to the area to help.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene of the incident.

The victim’s condition is not yet known. However, 7News cameras captured the victim, who appeared to be talking to first responders, arriving at the hospital on a stretcher.

