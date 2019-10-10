1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on 79th Street Bridge in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes on the western bridge, Thursday night.

Investigators said a car and an SUV overturned as a result of the impact.

One person was taken to North Shore Medical Center in unknown condition.

The bridge narrowed down to one lane in both the east and westbound directions while crews cleared the scene.

All lanes have since reopened.

