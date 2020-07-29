1 taken to hospital after crews extinguish fire behind Goodwill distribution center in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after crews extinguished a fire that broke out behind a Goodwill distribution center in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 21st Avenue and 21st Street, Wednesday.

Officials said bails and pallets containing clothing and cardboard caught fire in the rear docking area of the building.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.