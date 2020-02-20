1 taken to hospital after crash on Palmetto in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person had to be taken to the hospital following a collision on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Northwest 27th Avenue just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire officials, one person was taken to a nearby hospital by a private ambulance.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where one left-hand lane could be seen getting by the crash scene.

Initially, three right-hand lanes were blocked, but they have since reopened.

