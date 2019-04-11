1 taken to hospital after car strikes 2 pedestrians in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been taken to the hospital after a car struck two pedestrians in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along Northwest 79th Street near 25th Avenue around 5 p.m., Thursday.

Fire rescue crews transported one victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Northwest 79th Street have been shut down as police begin their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.