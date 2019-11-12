1 taken to hospital after car crashes into senior center in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person had to be taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a senior center in Sunrise.

The crash happened along North Nob Hill Road near Northwest 50th Street, Tuesday.

The person taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries, officials said.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a white sedan could be seen up against the building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

