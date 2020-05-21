1 taken to hospital after being found shot following car crash into NW Miami-Dade building

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a building in Northwest Miami-Dade had to be taken to the hospital after that person was found with a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 11800 block of Northwest 12th Avenue at around 3:45 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, a vehicle ran into a nearby building, and a person inside of the car was found with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

There were no other reported injuries, officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a dark-colored Nissan with bullet holes near its taillights and several missing windows could be seen in the middle of the roadway leaking fluid.

A man who lives near the scene said he was inside of his home when he heard a gunshot before a pause. He believes he heard about five more gunshots after that pause, and the shooting involved several cars.

Police have blocked off several roads in the area while they investigate the scene.

Motorists in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

