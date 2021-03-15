1 suspected thief arrested, 1 on the run after vehicle bailout in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected thief has been arrested after two people bailed out of a vehicle in Doral.

It all started with reports of a theft at a Bed Bath & Beyond store.

A Doral Police officer tried to stop the suspects’ car as it drove into the city, Monday.

Two people got out and fled near Northwest 36th Street and 79th Avenue.

One of them did not get far and was taken into custody. The other remains on the run.

