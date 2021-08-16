NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one suspect in custody and continue to search for another after a robbery in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an unmarked white van used to pick up money was parked while the driver was inside of a business along Northwest 79th Street and 25th Avenue at approximately 10:42 a.m., Monday.

As the driver was exiting the business, he saw a black SUV parked next to the van and two crooks removing bags of money from the vehicle.

One crook saw the driver, and the two subjects fled north.

According to police, the armed driver discharged his gun at the fleeing SUV.

No injuries were reported.

“I heard some gunshots, ‘Bang, bang, bang,’ and then I just, I immediately ducked for cover, and I went over to the side and I got low then I came back out, and I just came over here, and I saw helicopters earlier,” said shopper Claude Louis. “I believe earlier there was another incident as well, so they were already looking for somebody before this even started.”

Officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a white van could be seen surrounded by crime scene tape outside of a dd’s Discounts store.

One suspect was taken into custody. The other remains at large.

If you have any information on the second suspect’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

