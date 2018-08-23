1 shot during attempted robbery at gas station near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A person was shot at a gas station near Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a Marathon gas station shooting, located at 3090 Sunrise Blvd., that happened at around 3 a.m. Officials said one person was shot during what is being called an attempted robbery.

The victim fled to safety at 2411 NW 7th St and was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter remains at large.

BSO officer Joy Oglesby is asking for any witnesses to come forward with information.

“At this point, if anybody recalls being at the gas station around 3 a.m. and hearing shots or hearing some commotion and remembering if they saw someone or something — any bit of information like that is essential to our detectives,” said Oglesby.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.